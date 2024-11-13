GrainCorp Faces Revenue and Profit Decline in 2024

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

GrainCorp Limited has reported a significant decrease in its financial performance for the year ending September 2024, with revenue down by 20.9% to $6.5 billion and net profit plummeting by 75.3% to $61.8 million. Despite these challenges, the company has declared a final ordinary dividend of 14 cents and a special dividend of 10 cents per share. Investors will be keenly watching how GrainCorp navigates these financial hurdles in the coming year.

