GRAIL Grants RSUs To 27 New Employees Under Inducement Equity Plan

August 29, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL), a healthcare company focused on early cancer detection, has granted restricted stock units or RSUs covering 47,150 shares of its common stock to 27 newly hired non-executive employees.

These equity awards were issued under GRAIL's Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, in line with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as an incentive for joining the company.

The plan is reserved for individuals not previously employed by GRAIL or those rejoining after a genuine break in service. The RSUs will vest over approximately four years, with 25% vesting on August 31, 2026, and subsequent portions vesting annually thereafter, contingent on continued employment with GRAIL or its affiliates.

GRAL currently trades at $32.79 or 3.87% lower on the NasdaqGS.

