GRAIL (GRAL) Price Target Increased by 46.34% to 91.80

The average one-year price target for GRAIL (NasdaqGS:GRAL) has been revised to $91.80 / share. This is an increase of 46.34% from the prior estimate of $62.73 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.28% from the latest reported closing price of $79.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in GRAIL. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAL is 0.15%, an increase of 15.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29,468K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAL is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,021K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Crcm holds 1,843K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares , representing a decrease of 97.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,630K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,455K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,349K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 62.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAL by 193.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.