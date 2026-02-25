Graham Holdings Company Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Graham Holdings Company (GHC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $108.72 million, or $24.69 per share. This compares with $548.79 million, or $125.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graham Holdings Company reported adjusted earnings of $50.43 million or $11.45 per share for the period.

Revenue held steady at $1.25 billion

Graham Holdings Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.72 Mln. vs. $548.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $24.69 vs. $125.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.25 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.