Graham (GHM) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 85.00

The average one-year price target for Graham (NYSE:GHM) has been revised to $85.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $76.50 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.56% from the latest reported closing price of $76.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graham. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GHM is 0.14%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 10,962K shares. The put/call ratio of GHM is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,372K shares representing 12.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 460K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 19.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 33.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 309K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 4.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 302K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing a decrease of 25.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 22.58% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 280K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GHM by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.