Graham Corp Reveals Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.09 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.28 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.43 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.3% to $66.03 million from $53.56 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.09 Mln. vs. $3.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $66.03 Mln vs. $53.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $225 - $235 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.