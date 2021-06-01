Graham Corp Q4 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.4 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.6 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $25.7 million from $23.1 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.4 Mln. vs. $0.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.04 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $25.7 Mln vs. $23.1 Mln last year.

