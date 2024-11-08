Graham Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.28 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $0.41 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $53.56 million from $45.08 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.28 Mln. vs. $0.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $53.56 Mln vs. $45.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $200 - $210 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.