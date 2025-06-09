Graham Corp Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.395 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $1.340 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $4.752 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $59.345 million from $49.070 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.395 Mln. vs. $1.340 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $59.345 Mln vs. $49.070 Mln last year.

Christopher Thome, CFO of Graham Corp., said: “Fiscal 2026 outlook reflects the continued momentum in our business and the initial impacts of the strategic investments we have made. The company is deploying capital to support our organic and inorganic growth initiatives, while making strategic improvements to enhance our operations and drive margin expansion, which is being enabled by our strong balance sheet. The outlook we are providing reflects the expected impact of tariffs on our fiscal 2026 results, which we estimate to be approximately $2.0 million to $5.0 million.”

For fiscal 2026, the company expects to post adjusted EBITDA of $22 million to $28 million, on sales of $225 million to $235 million.

For fiscal 2025, Graham had recorded adjusted EBITDA of $22.429 with sales of $209.896 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects capital expenditure of $15 million to $18 million.

GHM was up by 10.76% at $46.52 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.