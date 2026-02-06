Graham Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.84 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $1.58 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $56.70 million from $47.03 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.84 Mln. vs. $1.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $56.70 Mln vs. $47.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 233 M To $ 239 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.