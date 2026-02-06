Markets
Graham Boosts FY26 Revenue Outlook - Update

February 06, 2026 — 06:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Graham Corp. (GHM) raised its revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, based upon the results for the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects net sales in a range of $233 million to $239 million, up from the prior forecast range of $225 million to $235 million.

On average, three analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $235.68 million for the year.

The company also said it remains on track to reach strategic goal of 8 to 10 percent annual organic revenue growth.

In Thursday's regular trading, GHM closed on the NYSE at $73.75, up $0.56 or 0.77 percent.

