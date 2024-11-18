Grafton Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Grafton Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 35,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £9.6979 as part of its £30 million share buyback program. This transaction on the London Stock Exchange marks a continued effort by Grafton to enhance shareholder value through strategic buybacks. To date, the company has bought back nearly 2 million shares under this program.

