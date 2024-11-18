News & Insights

Stocks

Grafton Group Advances Share Buyback Program

November 18, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grafton (GB:GFTU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grafton Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 35,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £9.6979 as part of its £30 million share buyback program. This transaction on the London Stock Exchange marks a continued effort by Grafton to enhance shareholder value through strategic buybacks. To date, the company has bought back nearly 2 million shares under this program.

For further insights into GB:GFTU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GROUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.