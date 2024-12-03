GrafTech price target raised to $2.20 from $1 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on GrafTech (EAF) to $2.20 from $1 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates post the Q3 report. It models GrafTech’s 2025 EBITDA close to breakeven. CIti still sees the electrode market at a trough and believes it is set to recover “but with limited visibility and challenges still remaining.”

