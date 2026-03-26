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GrafTech International Stock Rises 14% After Increase In Prices Of Graphite Electrode

March 26, 2026 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) are moving up about 14 percent on Thursday morning trading, after the company announced an increase in graphite electrode prices by a minimum of $600 to $1,200 per metric ton, depending on region, effective immediately on uncommitted volume.

The company's shares are currently trading at $7.14 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 14.47 percent. The stock opened at $6.11 and has climbed as high as $8.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.92 to $20.32.

The increase is prices comes as the current geopolitical developments are driving increases in the company's key input costs, including oil-based raw materials, energy and logistics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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