GrafTech International (EAF) Price Target Decreased by 36.72% to 9.52

The average one-year price target for GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) has been revised to $9.52 / share. This is a decrease of 36.72% from the prior estimate of $15.04 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.46% from the latest reported closing price of $6.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in GrafTech International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAF is 0.62%, an increase of 45.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.74% to 9,608K shares. The put/call ratio of EAF is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marathon Asset Management holds 1,329K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing a decrease of 59.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,123K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares , representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 49.23% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 998K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Benefit Street Partners holds 713K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 559K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EAF by 78.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.