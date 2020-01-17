Graco Unveils Compact Dyna-Star Automatic Lubrication System

Graco Inc. GGG recently unveiled Compact Dyna-Star automatic lubrication system. This marks the latest addition to its comprehensive portfolio of automatic lubrication systems.



Developed to operate across extreme working conditions, the company’s Compact Dyna-Star automatic lubrication system helps in catering to the lubrication requirements of heavy-duty earth-moving machines. As noted, the device features a user-friendly design with a smaller footprint. It offers users a trouble-free option of filling the system with grease apart from an automatic shut-down option for the pump when full. In addition, the smaller footprint of the pump requires less room on the walking deck, thus boosting users’ safety.



Notably, the Compact Dyna-Star automatic lubrication system’s Bluetooth compatibility allows its users to pair it with the company’s newly launched Bluetooth-enabled GLC X automatic lubrication controller and Auto Lube app. This, in turn, enables its operators and maintenance crew to keep track of the system performance, receive notifications and adjust configurations with the help of tablets and smartphone.



The launch is in sync with Graco’s policy of investing in product innovation. This month,the company unveiled its GLC X controller and Auto Lube app. Together with the Auto Lube app, the GLC X controller allows its operators and maintenance crew to monitor various lubrication metrics, including pressure, levels and others.



It’s worth noting here that the company’s investment in machinery and equipment is likely to have been around $35 million in 2019 (results are awaited), while that in building projects to boost distribution and production capacity might have been in the range of $100-$105 million. In the long term, Graco anticipates gaining from exposure in new markets, product development, global expansion, buyouts and end-user conversion.



Graco, with $8.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Analysts have become increasingly bullish about the company over the past 30 days. Its earnings estimates for 2020 have increased from $1.86 to $1.87 on the back of one upward estimate revision against none downward.



In the past three months, the company’s shares have returned 15.7%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 11.4%.

Other Stocks to Consider



Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space are DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE, IDEX Corporation IEX and Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH. While DXP Enterprises sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IDEX and Parker-Hannifin carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DXP Enterprises delivered positive earnings surprise of 17.67%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



IDEX delivered positive earnings surprise of 3.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Parker-Hannifin delivered positive earnings surprise of 5.29%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days



Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”



Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.



See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.