Graco Introduces Improved QUANTM Electric Double Diaphragm Pumps

Graco Inc. GGG recently unveiled an expansion to the QUANTM Electric Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps portfolio. This product is used for various industrial and hygienic applications in modern factories.



The new EODD pump features an XTREME TORQUE motor, which reduces the product’s size and weight. It also comes with an added 480V power range, which lowers the operating cost and can be swapped in place of older pumps without requiring any major changes.



The GGG solution can save approximately 80% of energy and can generate a return on investment within a year. It is easy to maintain and doesn’t require pressure sensors. The new pump can also handle tough fluids like chemicals and abrasives without failure. It makes the workplace safer and quieter by reducing noise by up to 90%. It also works smoothly with automated systems.



Graco has been successfully launching innovative fluid-handling products for a while, which have now become key catalysts for growth. In 2024, it introduced the PowerShot XT electronic-powered airless paint gun, Stellair ACE, Stellair and E-Mix XT. In 2023, the company introduced InvisiPac HM10, a hot melt adhesive dispensing system; an electric-powered airless gun; and Ultra QuickShot, a battery-powered airless paint sprayer.



The company also introduced the ES 500 Stencil rig, LineLazer ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper, Contractor King air-powered protective coatings sprayer and Silver Plus HP spray guns. In 2024 and full-year 2023, it spent $87.2 million and $83 million, respectively, for product developments.

Graco’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Softness in the Industrial segment, due to lower demand for sealants and adhesive products in the China region, is denting the company’s performance. A decrease in demand for the company’s semiconductor products in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions, owing to a weakness in the industrial sector, is also hampering the Process segment.



In the past year, the stock plunged 19.8% compared with the industry’s 19.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Graco expects improving order rates and product innovations to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Its investments in manufacturing and distribution facilities are expected to foster growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



DNOW Inc. DNOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DNOW delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 30.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings has increased 10.3%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for DOV’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.3%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has improved 0.3% in the past 60 days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.