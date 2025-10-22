Graco Inc Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc (GGG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $137.6 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $122.2 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graco Inc reported adjusted earnings of $122.8 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $543.4 million from $519.2 million last year.

Graco Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.6 Mln. vs. $122.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue: $543.4 Mln vs. $519.2 Mln last year.

