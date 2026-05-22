Graco Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Valco Melton

Graco Inc. GGG recently inked a deal to acquire Valco Melton. The acquisition is valued at a cash amount of $447 million. The deal value includes the present value of nearly $40 million in anticipated tax benefits and is subject to customary adjustments.



Based in Cincinnati, OH, Valco Melton is engaged in manufacturing industrial systems designed for accurate adhesive application and production quality verification. The company’s solutions are mainly used across packaging and industrial manufacturing applications.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Graco’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen and expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of Valco Melton’s precision adhesive dispensing and vision-based quality assurance technologies will enhance GGG’s capabilities in precision sealant and adhesive dispensing, further expanding its fluid handling portfolio. This acquisition will enable the company to support manufacturers in achieving reliable performance, better quality outcomes and higher productivity.



The acquired company will be added to Graco’s Industrial segment. Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Other Notable Acquisitions

Acquisitions are an essential aspect of GGG’s growth strategy. In November 2025, the company acquired Red Devil Equipment Company (Radia), which has been added to its Contractor segment. The acquisition is expected to strengthen GGG’s presence in the color solutions space by incorporating Radia’s advanced mixing, shaking and automated material-handling equipment portfolio.



In July 2025, Graco acquired Color Service S.r.l. (Color Service), which has been added to its Industrial segment. The addition of Color Service’s expertise in automated dosing systems allows the company to strengthen its powder handling portfolio and expand into new industries such as textiles, rubber, cosmetics plastics and food.

Graco’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Graco has been witnessing weakness in the Expansion Markets segment owing to a decrease in semiconductor application sales in the Americas. High costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line.



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In the past year, the stock decreased 10% against the industry’s 11% growth.



Graco expects improving order rates and product innovations to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. Its investments in manufacturing and distribution facilities are expected to foster growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below:



Tennant Company TNC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Tennant’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate by 141.7% in the last reported quarter. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNC’s 2026 earnings has increased 6.2%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.3%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 0.7%.



RBC Bearings RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 6.2%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has inched up 0.5%.

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RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tennant Company (TNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.