Graco To Acquire Color Service For EUR 63 Mln

(RTTNews) - Graco Inc. (GGG) announced it has agreed to acquire Color Service, a company specializing in automated dosing systems for powder and liquid applications, for 63 million euros, subject to customary adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close in Graco's fiscal third quarter following the satisfaction of closing conditions.

Color Service serves a wide range of industries including textiles, rubber, cosmetics, plastics, and food. Headquartered in Italy, Color Service employs approximately 140 people worldwide.

