Grace Therapeutics to exhibit at ASHP Conference

Grace Therapeutics (GRCE) will be participating in the mid-year clinical meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists to be held December 8-12, 2024, in New Orleans, LA. “As we look forward to data readout from our Phase 3 STRIVE-ON trial in the first quarter of 2025, we are pleased to participate in the ASHP mid-year clinical meeting and to begin educating health-system pharmacists on the unmet needs in the treatment of aSAH patients and the potential of GTx-104 to address limitations with the current standard of care,” said Prashant Kohli, CEO. “We look forward to engaging with the ASPH community, which represents 60,000 pharmacists and other professionals in all patient care settings, including hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and health-system community pharmacies.” Grace Therapeutics hosted a virtual key opinion leader event on November 20, 2024. The event featured Abhishek Ray and Andrew Webb, who discussed the high unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage , a rare and life-threatening medical emergency.

