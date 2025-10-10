Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Maximize Returns

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools to determine the financial health of an enterprise. The metric demonstrates a company’s ability to convert per-dollar sales into profits.

A low profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a revenue drop might dampen profits, pushing a company into the red. However, Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, Electromed, Inc. ELMD, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD and Century Aluminum Company CENX boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance business value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

The Winning Strategy

A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.

Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.

Screening Parameters

Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: A high net profit margin indicates solid profitability.

Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth.

Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock.

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments.

VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

Here we discuss our four picks from the five stocks that qualified the screen:

Mission Produce sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consist of Marketing and Distribution and International Farming. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 13.6% to 67 cents per share in the past 30 days. AVO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 533.3%.

Electromed manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest Airway Clearance System and related products. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Electromed’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $1.04 per share in the past 60 days. ELMD’s earnings for the last reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.6%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean and renourish storm-damaged coastline. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 earnings has moved upward by 3 cents to $1.02 per share over the past 60 days. GLDD outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing on one occasion, the average surprise being 45.3%.

Century Aluminum is engaged in the production of primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Century Aluminum’s 2025 earnings has moved north by 11.6% to $2.30 per share in the past 30 days. CENX beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters and missed the same on two occasions, the average surprise being -15.4%.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure/.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.