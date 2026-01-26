Grab These 3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz.,DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX, Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX and T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund PRMTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

DWS Science and Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) companies in the technology sector, irrespective of their market capitalization. KTCAX advisors also invest in initial public offerings.

DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 39%. As of the end of July 2025, KTCAX held 57 issues, with 10.7% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that offer, use, or develop products, processes or services that will benefit significantly from technology advancements. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis techniques, such as financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 38.7%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.61%.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign communications and technology companies. PRMTX advisors may choose to invest in companies based on either growth or value, or sometimes both.

T. Rowe Price Communications & Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 27.2%. Daniel Shear has been the fund manager of PRMTX since January 2025.

