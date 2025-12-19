Grab These 3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $632 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2025. The company manages more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals.

MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUEUX, Mfs Emerging Markets Equity Fund MEMIX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSYX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund seeks capital appreciation. MUEUX advisors invest most of its net assets in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.3%. As of the end of September 2025, MUEUX held 108 issues, with 8.9% of its net assets invested in NVIDIA.

Mfs Emerging Markets Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. MEMIX advisors consider emerging market countries as those that demonstrate the country's financial and capital markets that are in the development phase.

Mfs Emerging Markets Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.2%. MEMIX has an expense ratio of 1.06%.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with medium-market capitalization. BMSYX advisors generally invest in common stocks, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.7%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSYX since August 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (MEMIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MUEUX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (BMSYX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.