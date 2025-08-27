Grab These 3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.84 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of April 30, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund SPMWX, Invesco Small Cap Value Fund VSMIX and Invesco Comstock Fund ACSTX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. SPMWX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.

Invesco Steelpath Mlp Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. As of the end of February 2025, SPMWX had 43 issues and invested 7.8% of its net assets in Energy Transfer.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSMIX advisors also invest in derivatives or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.3%. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.82%.

Invesco Comstock Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics, irrespective of any market capitalization. ACSTX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Comstock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.6%. Kevin C. Holt has been one of the fund managers of ACSTX since August 1999.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

