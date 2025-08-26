Grab These 3 Small-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Risk-loving investors, who give precedence to capital appreciation along with dividend payouts, may consider small-cap blend mutual funds to derive healthy returns. These funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks that are projected to rise over the long term.

Meanwhile, small-cap funds are good choices for investors seeking diversification across different sectors and companies. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap lower than $2 billion.

The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Also, due to their less international exposure, small-cap funds offer higher protection than their large and mid-cap counterparts in any global downturn.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked, small-cap growth mutual funds, namely, Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund VSTCX, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund GCSAX and Fidelity Commonwealth Trust Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund FSLCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of small-cap blend funds.

Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in domestic equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which its advisors believe have strong growth prospects as well as reasonable valuations with respect to their industry peers. VSTCX advisors choose to invest using a quantitative approach while maintaining a risk profile similar to that of the MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index.

Vanguard Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.5%. As of the end of March 2025, VSTCX had 547 issues and invested 0.9% of its net assets in Axis Capital Holdings.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap U.S. issuers. GCSAX advisors also invest in foreign issues that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10%. GCSAX has an expense ratio of 1.2%.

Fidelity Commonwealth Trust Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-cap foreign and domestic companies with market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. FSLCX advisors use fundamental analysis factors, such as financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to selecteither growth or value stocks or with both characteristics.

Fidelity Commonwealth Trust Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. Marc Grow has been one of the fund managers of FSLCX since February 2022.

