Grab These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Fantastic Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over $692.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A OTCAX, MFS Growth Fund Class R3 MFEHX and MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 MVCJX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A seeks capital appreciation. OTCAX invests the majority of its net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations.

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 18.4%. As of the end of January 2022, OTCAX held 99 issues with 3.03% of its assets invested in PerkinElmer Inc.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 seeks capital appreciation. MFEHX invests in equity securities of companies that have above-average earnings growth potential.

MFS Growth Fund Class R3 has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%. Eric B. Fischman has been one of the fund managers of MFEHX since 2002.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 seeks capital appreciation. MVCJX invests the majority of its net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations.

MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Class R4 has three-year annualized returns of 16.3%. MVCJX has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared with the category average of 1.01%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.