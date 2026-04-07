Grab These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Top-notch Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small-caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely Fidelity Growth & Income FGRIX, American Funds Fundamental Investors ANCFX and American Funds Investment Company of America AIVSX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Growth & Income aims to generate both income and capital growth by investing primarily in domestic and international securities. Its managers allocate assets to bonds, including lower-rated junk bonds, and equities with strong income and growth potential. The fund has returned 20.7% over the past three years.

As of October 2025, FGRIX held 167 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

American Funds Fundamental Investors focuses on common stocks of companies with strong capital growth prospects, many of which regularly pay dividends. It can invest heavily in securities of non-U.S. issuers and is managed by multiple portfolio managers. The fund has returned 24.6% over the past three years.

ANCFX has an expense ratio of 0.57%.

American Funds Investment Company of America mainly invests in dividend-paying common stocks. It can allocate a portion of its assets to international holdings and typically targets mid- to large-cap companies, without strict limits on market capitalization. The fund has returned 23.9% over the past three years.

James B. Lovelace has been one of the fund managers of AIVSX since 1992.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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