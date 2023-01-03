Grab These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $1.32 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Sep 30, 2022. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,000 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services throughout its offices in 25 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invescomutual funds, viz., Invesco Convertible Securities Fund CNSAX, Invesco Discovery Fund OPOCX and Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGMX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund seeks total return by investing primarily in convertible securities and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. CNSAX also invests in below-investment-grade securities, synthetic convertible securities and exchangeable convertible securities.

Invesco Convertible Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.9%. As of September 2022, CNSAX held 108 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Total Money Market.

Invesco Discovery Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing mainly in common stocks of small-cap companies having favorable growth prospects. OPOCX defines small-cap companies as ones that, at the time of purchase, remain within the range of market capitalizations of the Russell 2000 Growth Index.

Invesco Discovery Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. Ronald J. Zibelli Jr. has been one of the fund managers of OPOCX since 2006.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund invests primarily in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities, mainly in large-cap companies. ACGMX may invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include depositary receipts.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund Class has three-year annualized returns of 10.7%. ACGMX has an expense ratio of 0.53% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invescomutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

