Grab These 3 Diversified Bond Mutual Funds for Mitigating Risk

Mutual funds having significant exposure to diversified bonds are excellent choices for investors seeking steady returns with a relatively low level of risk. Investing in funds that maintain a portfolio of bonds issued across a wide range of market sectors also reduces sector-specific risk.

Moreover, investing in diversified bond funds is preferred to individual bond investing, as building a portfolio of the second type may prove relatively more expensive. A higher level of liquidity also makes diversified bond funds more attractive.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked diversified bond mutual funds, namely DWS Short Duration DBPIX, Osterweis Strategic Income OSTIX and Ave Maria Bond AVEFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DWS Short Duration invests in fixed-income securities rated within the top four credit rating categories by nationally recognized credit rating agencies. DBPIX advisors invest in securities with varying maturities. The fund has returned 3.5% over the past three years.

Bryan Dziuban has been one of the fund managers of DBPIX since January 2024.

Osterweis Strategic Income invests the majority of its assets in income-bearing securities. OSTIX advisors seek to control risk through rigorous credit analysis, economic analysis, interest rate forecasts and sector trend review. The fund has returned 5.6% over the past three years.

As of December 2024, OSTIX had 33.3% of its assets invested in Total Misc Bonds.

Ave Maria Bond invests in investment-grade debt securities of domestic issuers, including the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporations and municipalities and money market instruments. AVEFX may invest part of its net assets in preferred stocks, common stocks paying dividends and securities convertible into common stock. The fund has returned 3.9% over the past three years.

AVEFX has an expense ratio of 0.41%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all diversified bond mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of diversified bond mutual funds.

