GRAB Share Price Increases 3% Since Q4 Earnings Release

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) reported breakeven earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago reported figure of 1 cent per share.

Quarterly revenues of $906 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.4 million but improved 19% year over year on a reported basis or 17% on a constant currency basis. The upside was owing to growth across the company’s On-Demand and Financial Services segments.

The better-than-expected revenue results had a positive impact on the market as the stock has gained 3% since the earnings release on Feb. 12.

On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew 21% year over year or 20% on a constant currency basis to $6.07 billion. On-Demand monthly transacting users (MTUs) and total number of On-Demand transactions increased 16% and 24%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA of $148 million improved 54% year over year, owing to growth of On-Demand GMV and revenue and improving profitability on a segment adjusted EBITDA basis.

GRAB’s Q4 Segmental Details

Revenues of Grab’s deliveries segment grew 18% year over year, or 16% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $481 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The uptick was owing to growth in Deliveries GMV and Advertising business revenue.

Mobility segment revenues grew 15% year over year, or 15% on a constant currency basis to $325 million. The upside was backed by solid growth in Mobility MTUs and the total number of Mobility transactions.

Revenue for the Financial Services segment improved 34% year over year, or 33% year over year on a constant currency basis, to $99 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Growth was backed by increased contributions from the company’s lending business.

Revenue for Others was $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

GRAB exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash liquidity of $7.4 billion, flat sequentially.

GRAB generated $69 million of net cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $81 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $76 million during the reported quarter.

GRAB’s 2026 Guidance

Grab expects 2026 revenues between $4.04 billion and $4.10 billion, indicating 20-22% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is expected to be in the band of $700-$720 million. The EBITDA guidance hints at year-over-year growth of 40-44%.

Currently, GRAB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Q4 Performance of Other Stocks Belonging to the Computer and Technology Sector

Uber TechnologiesUBER reported mixed fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the mark. Quarterly earnings per share of 71 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and declined 77.8% year over year.

Total revenues of $14.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.2 billion. The top line jumped 20.1% year over year on a reported basis and 19% on a constant currency basis.

In the reported quarter, the majority (57.1%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 19% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $8.20 billion. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 30% year over year on a reported basis and 29% on a constant currency basis to $4.89 billion. Freight revenues were $1.27 billion, almost flat year over year on a reported basis and down 1% on a constant currency basis.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported unimpressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Lyft reported a loss per share of 20 cents compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 32 cents. In the year-ago quarter, Lyft reported earnings per share of 30 cents. Revenues of $1.59 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion but increased 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

