Grab to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store for the Stock?

Grab GRAB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after the market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRAB’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has moved upward in the past 60 days from a loss of one cent to a profit of one cent per share. Moreover, the consensus mark for earnings has remained flat from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for sales (currently pegged at $933.37 million) suggests a 22.2% uptick from the year-ago actual.

Grab's earnings underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and met the mark twice in the remaining two quarters, with an average miss of 29.2%.

Grab Holdings Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Grab Holdings Limited price-eps-surprise | Grab Holdings Limited Quote

Factors Likely to Have Influenced GRAB's Q4 Performance

We expect Grab's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by an increase in deliveries, supported by the growth in On-Demand (Gross Merchandise Value) GMV and Advertising business revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from deliveries is currently pegged at $491.79 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which implies a 20.8% increase from year-ago actuals.

Growth in the mobility and financial services segments is likely to support overall results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mobility revenues is pegged at $341.46 million, reflecting a 21.1% increase from fourth-quarter 2024 actuals. It also places Financial Services revenues at $98.88 million, marking a 33.6% year-over-year rise. GRAB’s cost-cutting initiatives are likely to have reduced expenses and strengthened bottom-line performance. However, persistently high inflation may have weighed on results in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says About GRAB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Grab this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

GRAB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Highlights of GRAB’s Q3 Results

Grab reported unimpressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67% but remained flat on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $873 million missed the consensus estimate by 1% but increased 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. EXPD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained flat over the past 60 days. EXPD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.94%.

Ryder System R has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Ryder is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 11.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 0.27% over the past 60 days. R’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.60%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.