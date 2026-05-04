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GGG

Grab This Deal Even Lower Than Director Simon Did

May 04, 2026 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 27, Graco Inc's Director, Andrea Helen Simon, invested $99,857.20 into 1,240 shares of GGG, for a cost per share of $80.53. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) and achieve a cost basis 2.0% cheaper than Simon, with shares changing hands as low as $78.89 per share. Graco Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Graco Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, GGG's low point in its 52 week range is $78.38 per share, with $95.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.42. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GGG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/27/2026 Andrea Helen Simon Director 1,240 $80.53 $99,857.20

The current annualized dividend paid by Graco Inc is $1.18/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/13/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GGG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

GGG+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GGG makes up 2.09% of the Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (Symbol: UPGR) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GGG).

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Also see:

 Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
 MF Videos
 Prem Watsa Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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