Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Levy Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 11, Renasant Corp's Director, Jonathan A. Levy, invested $69,577.60 into 2,000 shares of RNST, for a cost per share of $34.79. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST) and achieve a cost basis 1.2% cheaper than Levy, with shares changing hands as low as $34.36 per share. It should be noted that Levy has collected $0.46/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.1% on their purchase from a total return basis. Renasant Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNST's low point in its 52 week range is $26.97 per share, with $42.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.36. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which RNST insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2025 Jonathan A. Levy Director 2,000 $34.79 $69,577.60

The current annualized dividend paid by Renasant Corp is $0.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/17/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for RNST, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RNST makes up 1.71% of the Invesco Bloomberg Financial Data Providers ETF (Symbol: FDIQ) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding RNST).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 SAFE Dividend Stocks

 ETFs Holding CMRE

 Dividend Calculator



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.