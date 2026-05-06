Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Bacus Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 2, Selective Insurance Group Inc's Director, Lisa R. Bacus, invested $50,886.00 into 600 shares of SIGI, for a cost per share of $84.81. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI) and achieve a cost basis 2.9% cheaper than Bacus, with shares changing hands as low as $82.35 per share. It should be noted that Bacus has collected $0.43/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 2.4% on their purchase from a total return basis. Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $71.75 per share, with $91.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.08. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SIGI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2026 Lisa R. Bacus Director 600 $84.81 $50,886.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Selective Insurance Group Inc is $1.72/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/15/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SIGI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SIGI makes up 21.49% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 2.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SIGI).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Selling Puts For Income

 PFSI Average Annual Return

 Earnings History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.