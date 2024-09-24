Grab This Bargain 5.3% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Smith Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 7, Peoples Bancorp Inc's Director, Dwight Eric Smith, invested $14,990.00 into 500 shares of PEBO, for a cost per share of $29.98. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Smith, with shares changing hands as low as $29.95 per share. Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEBO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEBO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.84 per share, with $34.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.04. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which PEBO insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2024 Dwight Eric Smith Director 500 $30.00 $15,000.55 08/07/2024 Dwight Eric Smith Director 500 $29.98 $14,990.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Peoples Bancorp Inc is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/05/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PEBO, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

