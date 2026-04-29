Grab This Bargain 4.3% Yielder Even Cheaper Than CFO Joachimczyk Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 24, Sonoco Products Co.'s CFO, Paul Joachimczyk, invested $399,998.31 into 8,058 shares of SON, for a cost per share of $49.64. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) and achieve a cost basis 1.4% cheaper than Joachimczyk, with shares changing hands as low as $48.93 per share. Sonoco Products Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SON's low point in its 52 week range is $38.65 per share, with $58.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.25. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SON insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/29/2025 Paul Joachimczyk CFO 20,500 $39.50 $809,746.23 04/24/2026 Paul Joachimczyk CFO 8,058 $49.64 $399,998.31 04/27/2026 James A. Harrell III Pres. Global Ind. Paper Pkg. 6,753 $50.37 $340,183.22

The current annualized dividend paid by Sonoco Products Co. is $2.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/08/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SON, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.3% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SON makes up 3.58% of the Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (Symbol: CUT) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SON).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling

 KNX YTD Return

 REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.