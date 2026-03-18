Grab This Bargain 4.2% Yielder Even Cheaper Than Director Bradshaw Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 6, First Busey Corp's Director, Stanley J. Bradshaw, invested $24,500.00 into 1,000 shares of BUSE, for a cost per share of $24.50. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Bradshaw, with shares changing hands as low as $24.09 per share. First Busey Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $18.40 per share, with $27.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.15. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which BUSE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2025 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 1,500 $22.31 $33,470.00 03/06/2026 Stanley J. Bradshaw Director 1,000 $24.50 $24,500.00

The current annualized dividend paid by First Busey Corp is $1.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/23/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BUSE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BUSE makes up 2.08% of the Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: TSCV) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BUSE).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 GAQ market cap history

 SAFE Dividend Stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.