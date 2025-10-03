Grab Up 62% in 6 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Betting On?

Grab Holdings GRAB shares have appreciated 62.2% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 56.2% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 45.9%.

Given GRAB’s impressive rally, investors might wonder if the opportunity to add this high-flying stock to their portfolio has passed. However, we believe GRAB has a lot going in its favor, and this rally is far from over. In fact, the stock holds substantial upside potential. GRAB currently has a Momentum Score of A. Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for GRAB. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in GRAB’s prospects.

50-Day Moving Average Data of GRAB Stock

Reasons for Staying Bullish on GRAB Stock

Impressive GMV Growth: Grab is benefiting from robust growth in On-Demand Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), an expanding fintech portfolio, and rising user engagement across its platform. On-Demand GMV, which covers the mobility and deliveries segments, rose 21% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. For full-year 2025, the company projects revenues between $3.33 billion and $3.40 billion, suggesting 19-22% year-over-year growth.

Grab’s success in Southeast Asia is largely driven by its ability to adapt to local market conditions. The company’s transformation from a simple taxi-hailing app into an “everyday everything app” — offering services, such as food delivery, e-scooter rentals, and digital payments — underscores its ambition to expand and diversify.

Impressive Earnings Estimate Revisions: Despite the tough conditions, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRAB has moved northward over the past 60 days, demonstrating the confidence of analysts in the stock’s prospects.

Partnership With AWS: Grab is strengthening its position across Southeast Asia by partnering with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) — to drive growth in mobility, deliveries and financial services.

Grab selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate growth across its mobility, deliveries and financial services verticals, including its digital banks. Grab has enhanced operational efficiency, reduced infrastructure costs and launched innovative services by utilizing AWS’ scalable, secure and cost-efficient cloud solutions.

Further diversifying its portfolio in January 2025, GRAB partnered with BYD to expand access to up to 50,000 EVs to Southeast Asia, offering Grab’s driver-partners access to BYD’s EVs at competitive rates, alongside financing options and extended battery warranties.

AV Ambitions Bode Well: GRAB has decided to make a strategic equity investment in China’s WeRide WRD to accelerate the deployment and commercialization of Level 4 robotaxis and shuttles across Southeast Asia. The association aims to integrate WeRide’s autonomous vehicles into Grab’s platform to enhance service quality and safety.

The investment, expected to be closed in the first half of 2026, aligns with WeRide’s strategy to scale its commercial AV fleet in the region and advance AI-driven mobility solutions. Grab, in association with WeRide, recently unveiled Ai.R Autonomous Service for Punggol. This is GRAB’s first AV service for consumers in Singapore. Grab has been selected by local authorities to operate two autonomous shuttle service routes in the Punggol area. Ai.R is the only service selected to run on two routes in Punggol and will start with a fleet of 11 vehicles.

The Ai.R fleet will have two WeRide vehicle models: the five-seater GXR and eight-seater Robobus. Grab expects Ai.R to start transporting passengers by early 2026. This follows a test phase for the vehicles to study the routes in detail. Earlier in the year, WeRide was granted a permit by the Shanghai municipal government to operate autonomous robotaxi ride-hailing services.

GRAB Trades at a Premium

A Value Score of D suggests an expensive valuation for Grab at the moment. GRAB stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 6.31X compared with the industry’s 5.62X.

GRAB Still a Smart Buy for Investors

GRAB's strong portfolio and expanding partner base serve as key strengths, positioning the company as a formidable player in Southeast Asia’s super-app ecosystem. The favorable earnings estimate revision adds to its appeal.

The positive developments mentioned in the write-up have likely led to GRAB’s premium valuations, as investors are optimistic about the company’s prospects and profitability. Consequently, they are willing to pay a premium for the stock, anticipating that it will outperform its peers and the broader market in the coming months.

With many positives driving the stock, GRAB presents a compelling investment opportunity now. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is an ideal candidate for addition to one’s portfolio.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

