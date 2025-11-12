Grab 3 Bitcoin-Centric Stocks Before the Cryptocurrency's Next Rally

The cryptocurrency market has been taking a hit lately, as several factors that have raised uncertainties about the economy’s health continue to drive investors from riskier assets. Bitcoin (BTC), particularly, has suffered the most over the past month, with the cryptocurrency seeing a sharp selloff last week.

However, Bitcoin has since made a steady recovery and is above the $100,000 mark. November, particularly, has been one of the best months for Bitcoin, and the cryptocurrency is likely to rebound once the uncertainties ease.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to take the buy-the-dip approach and invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected three stocks: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 60 days.

Bitcoin Making Steady Rebound

Last week, Bitcoin fell below $100,000 for the first time since June, extending its losses by more than 20% from its all-time high of $126,300 achieved about a month back on Oct. 6. The decline was primarily fueled by long-term investors taking profits rather than by activity from leveraged traders.

The sharp decline came after a massive selloff in October. However, last month’s selloff was primarily because of a whopping $19 billion in liquidations that hit leveraged markets. Uncertainties surrounding the nation’s economy have been unsettling investors, that has seen them dumping riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point last month, which failed to boost markets as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments cast uncertainty over another rate cut in December.

Also, the government shutdown, which is likely to end now, has deprived investors of key economic data for nearly one and a half months. This left investors unable to get a clear picture of the economy’s future.

However, Bitcoin has rebounded from last week’s lows and was trading above $104,400 on Tuesday. Despite the recent decline, Bitcoin is still sharply higher than its yearly low of $66,000. Also, investors are optimistic about November, which has traditionally been Bitcoin’s strongest month. Since 2013, the cryptocurrency has averaged an impressive 42.5% gain during this period.

3 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), the value of NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 49.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc.operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 74.3%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 22.6% over the past 60 days. HOOD currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Interactive Brokers Group is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.1% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

