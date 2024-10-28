News & Insights

GR Engineering Updates Corporate Governance Compliance

October 28, 2024 — 11:28 pm EDT

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd has released its updated Corporate Governance Statement for the fiscal year ending June 2024, confirming adherence to ASX guidelines. The statement, approved by the board and available in their annual report, outlines the company’s governance practices and compliance with key recommendations. This release is crucial for investors seeking insights into the company’s management and oversight standards.

