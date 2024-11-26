News & Insights

GR Engineering Services Reports Strong FY24 Performance

November 26, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

GR Engineering Services Ltd (AU:GNG) has released an update.

GR Engineering Services Ltd reported a revenue of $424.1 million and an EBITDA of $50.9 million for FY24, showcasing robust performance despite a lower revenue base. The company successfully completed significant projects such as the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project and continued to provide key operational services to major clients including Santos and INPEX. This financial resilience reflects its strategic execution and strong client relationships.

