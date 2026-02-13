GQG Partners Inc. Reports Advance In Full Year Income

(RTTNews) - GQG Partners Inc. (GQG.AX) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $463.3 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $431.6 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $808.3 million from $760.4 million last year.

GQG Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Tim Carver, CEO of GQG Partners, said: “GQG steadily grew funds under management (FUM) in the first half of 2025, reaching a month-end record high of USD 172.4 billion as of 30 June 2025. We ended 2025 with USD 163.9 billion in FUM, a USD 10.9 billion and 7.1% increase over FUM as of 31 December 2024. FUM increased as a result of positive investment performance1 of USD 14.8 billion, which was partially offset by net outflows of USD 3.9 billion for the year. Since our IPO in October 2021, we have grown FUM by more than 81%.”

For the fourth quarter, the Board will pay dividend of $0.0365 per share on March 26 to shareholders of record as of February 19.

