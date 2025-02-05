GPTBots.ai Integrates DeepSeek's Janus-Pro as Open Tool to Enhance AI Capabilities for Enterprises

GPTBots.ai integrates DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro to enhance its AI capabilities, supporting businesses in visual content creation and marketing.

GPTBots.ai has announced the integration of DeepSeek's Janus-Pro as an Open Tool in its AI agent platform, enhancing its suite of enterprise solutions. This integration follows the recent incorporation of DeepSeek's R1 large language model, positioning GPTBots.ai as a leader in AI technology for enterprises. Janus-Pro is known for its hyper-realistic image generation and advanced capabilities, making it suitable for industries like marketing and e-commerce. The addition of Janus-Pro allows businesses to unlock new creative opportunities and streamline visual content creation. GPTBots.ai offers a comprehensive range of tools, categorized into custom and pre-configured options, to help enterprises automate workflows and enhance customer interactions. The platform aims to simplify AI adoption with user-friendly features, ensuring businesses can effectively leverage AI to optimize their operations and drive growth.

The integration of DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro as an Open Tool enhances GPTBots.ai's suite of AI capabilities, reinforcing its leadership in the enterprise AI market.

Janus-Pro's advanced image generation capabilities allow enterprises to improve their marketing campaigns, streamline product design, and enhance customer engagement.

The announcement highlights GPTBots.ai’s commitment to empowering businesses with no-code/low-code solutions, making AI adoption more accessible.

By offering a diverse range of tools, including the integration with DeepSeek products, GPTBots.ai provides enterprises with a unified platform to automate workflows and drive growth.

The press release lacks specific information regarding potential partnerships or competitive advantages from integrating Janus-Pro, which may raise questions about the value of this new tool in a crowded market.

No financial details or projections accompany the announcement, potentially leaving stakeholders without a clear understanding of the expected economic impact of this integration.

What is Janus-Pro and how does it enhance GPTBots.ai?

Janus-Pro is a cutting-edge image generation tool integrated into GPTBots.ai, known for its hyper-realistic outputs and advanced capabilities.

How does the integration of Janus-Pro benefit enterprises?

The integration allows enterprises to create compelling marketing content, streamline product design, and improve customer engagement effectively.

What types of tools does GPTBots.ai offer?

GPTBots.ai provides a variety of tools, including LinkedIn, HubSpot, DALL-E 3, and now Janus-Pro for enhanced enterprise functionality.

Is GPTBots.ai suitable for non-technical users?

Yes, GPTBots.ai offers a no-code/low-code platform, enabling users to deploy AI agents without technical expertise quickly.

How does GPTBots.ai ensure seamless integration with business systems?

GPTBots.ai features enterprise-grade SLA guarantees and role-based access controls for secure and smooth integration into existing systems.

HONG KONG, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GPTBots.ai



, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, has announced the integration of



DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro



into its ecosystem as an



Open Tool



, further expanding its comprehensive suite of AI capabilities. This integration follows the recent addition of DeepSeek’s R1 large language model (LLM), reinforcing GPTBots.ai’s position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions tailored for enterprises.





Janus-Pro, part of DeepSeek’s groundbreaking image model family, has set a new benchmark in AI image generation. Known for its



hyper-realistic outputs, contextual understanding, and seamless style adaptation



, Janus-Pro excels in creating visually stunning and contextually accurate images. It also offers advanced capabilities like



multi-modal input processing, enhanced image consistency, and rapid rendering



, making it ideal for industries such as marketing, e-commerce, and design. By integrating Janus-Pro as an Open Tool, GPTBots empowers businesses to unlock new creative possibilities while streamlining visual content creation.







An Extensive Toolkit Empowering Enterprise AI Agents







GPTBots offers



a comprehensive suite of tools



designed to enable enterprises to build intelligent AI agents that automate workflows, enhance customer interactions, and optimize operations. These tools are categorized into



My Tools



(custom-built tools tailored to specific business needs) and



Open Tools



(pre-configured tools accessible to all users).





With the addition of Janus-Pro as an Open Tool, GPTBots’ ecosystem now includes a wide range of tools, such as:









LinkedIn Tools



: LinkedIn Find Company and LinkedIn Find Person for professional networking and lead generation.



: LinkedIn Find Company and LinkedIn Find Person for professional networking and lead generation.





HubSpot Tools



: HubSpot Contacts, HubSpot Company, HubSpot Deals, and HubSpot Tickets for seamless CRM and sales management.



: HubSpot Contacts, HubSpot Company, HubSpot Deals, and HubSpot Tickets for seamless CRM and sales management.





DALL-E 3 and CogView



: Advanced image generation tools for creative and business applications.



: Advanced image generation tools for creative and business applications.





Google Search Pro



: Enhanced search capabilities for retrieving accurate and actionable information.



: Enhanced search capabilities for retrieving accurate and actionable information.





Google Video



: For creating and managing engaging video content.



: For creating and managing engaging video content.





WhatsApp API Message



: For efficient customer communication and engagement.



: For efficient customer communication and engagement.





EngageLab Email Sender



: Automating email campaigns for marketing and customer outreach.











These tools represent just a fraction of the



extensive library of Open Tools



available on GPTBots, ensuring businesses have access to the most relevant and impactful solutions for their unique needs.







Why Janus-Pro is a Game-Changer







The integration of Janus-Pro into GPTBots.ai brings unparalleled value to enterprises by enabling:









Enhanced Marketing Campaigns



: Generate visually compelling advertisements and promotional materials with ease.



: Generate visually compelling advertisements and promotional materials with ease.





Streamlined Product Design



: Create prototypes and design concepts faster and more efficiently.



: Create prototypes and design concepts faster and more efficiently.





Improved Customer Engagement



: Deliver personalized and visually appealing content to captivate target audiences.











“Integrating Janus-Pro into our platform aligns perfectly with our mission to provide enterprises with the most advanced and versatile AI tools,” said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. “This addition not only enhances our image generation capabilities but also empowers businesses to innovate, adapt, and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.”







Empowering Enterprises with





GPTBots.ai







GPTBots is designed to simplify AI adoption for businesses, offering a no-code/low-code platform that enables users to deploy AI agents quickly and effectively. With features like



enterprise-grade SLA guarantees, role-based access control, and seamless integration with popular business systems



, GPTBots ensures businesses can focus on achieving their goals without worrying about technical complexities.





By combining tools like Janus-Pro, LinkedIn, HubSpot, and Google Video, GPTBots provides enterprises with a unified platform to automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Whether it’s creating high-quality visual content, managing customer relationships, or optimizing marketing strategies, GPTBots empowers businesses to achieve more with less effort.







About





GPTBots.ai







GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.





For more information, visit



www.gptbots.ai



.





Media Contact:





Silvia





Senior Marketing Manager





marketing@gptbots.ai



