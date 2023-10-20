GPS vs. FIGS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Gap is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Figs has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that GPS's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

GPS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.07, while FIGS has a forward P/E of 83.07. We also note that GPS has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FIGS currently has a PEG ratio of 4.33.

Another notable valuation metric for GPS is its P/B ratio of 1.95. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FIGS has a P/B of 3.11.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GPS's Value grade of A and FIGS's Value grade of D.

GPS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GPS is likely the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.