GPOR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gulfport Energy Corp. (Symbol: GPOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.32, changing hands as low as $141.52 per share. Gulfport Energy Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPOR's low point in its 52 week range is $101.32 per share, with $165.1908 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.27.

