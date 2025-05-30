GPN to Sell Payroll Business for $1.1Bn, Boosts Focus on Core Operations

Global Payments Inc. GPN recently inked a definitive agreement with the Michigan-based fintech Acrisure to sell its Payroll business. The deal is valued at $1.1 billion and is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory nod and other customary closing conditions. Its shares gained 1.2% on May 29.

Once completed, the after-tax proceeds derived from the divestiture will be utilized to return capital to shareholders. Global Payments and Acrisure have entered into a mutual referral and long-term commercial partnership as part of the recent deal. As a result, GPN will continue offering integrated human capital management and payroll solutions to its merchant clients within its broader commerce enablement platform.

Underlying Motive of Global Payments Behind the Divestiture

The latest move aligns with Global Payments’ transformation strategy to streamline business operations and boost shareholder value. The transaction is likely to reflect GPN’s endeavor to free up capital for increased investments in growing its core areas of operations and reinforce its position as a top-tier commerce solutions provider serving merchants of all sizes.

Global Payments seems to be quite active in undertaking divestitures. In April 2025, the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Issuer Solutions business to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS for $13.5 billion. Concurrently, it will purchase Worldpay from GTCR and FIS for a net purchase price of $22.7 billion. Both transactions are likely to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory nod and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

The company had also divested the software-as-a-service solutions provider, AdvancedMD, in 2024. It formed part of Global Payments’ Merchant Solutions segment. GPN sold the consumer part of its Netspend business along with its gaming business in 2023.

Global Payments also seems to be quite active in returning capital to shareholders and plans to utilize the divestiture proceeds of its Payroll business, once completed, bear testament to the same. In October 2024, management approved an increase in its existing share repurchase program and the total authorization amount stood at $2.5 billion. It conducted share repurchases of $446.3 million and paid dividends of $61.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Its dividend yield of 1.3% remains higher than the industry’s average of 0.6%.

Global Payments’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Global Payments have dipped 1% in the past month against the industry’s 3.9% growth. GPN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB and SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC. While Limbach currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SPX Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Limbach’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 91.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 21.9% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 18.7% from the respective 2024 figures. The consensus mark for LMB’s 2025 earnings has moved 27.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of SPX Technologies beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPXC’s 2025 earnings indicates a rise of 13.3% while the same for revenues implies an improvement of 11.7% from the respective 2024 figures. The consensus mark for SPXC’s 2025 earnings has moved 2.9% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Limbach and SPX Technologies have gained 29.6% and 11.1%, respectively, in the past month.

