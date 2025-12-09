GPK Moves Forward With Cost-Cut Plan, Trims '25 EBITDA & EPS Outlook

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK is moving forward with its support function and production optimization plans. GPK announced that it would take additional actions to reduce inventory in the fourth quarter of 2025 that were originally planned for 2026.



Posting reviewing support functions and corporate expenses, Graphic Packaging expects savings of $60 million in staffing and other planned cost cuts in 2026. The company will provide employment placement assistance and support to the employees affected by these actions.



Due to these initiatives, the company expects severance and other one-time costs of $20 million. The company expects the production halt to impact the fourth-quarter operating results by $15 million, on top of the $15-million impact of lower production announced previously. The company is targeting the 2026 free cash flow at $700-$800 million.

GPK Lowers 2025 Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA between $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion, lowered from the prior stated $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. The company also cut its adjusted EPS guidance to $1.75-$1.95 from the previously mentioned $1.80-$2.00.



GPK expects net sales of $8.4-$8.6 billion.

Graphic Packaging Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 46.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 31.9% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GPK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Graphic Packaging currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, ADT Inc. ADT and Crane Company CR. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.45 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 19.6% in a year.

ADT delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 87 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year rise of 16%. ADT’s shares have gained 12.7% in a year.

Crane delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.94 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 21.7%. The company’s shares have gained 11.3% in a year.

