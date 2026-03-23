GPGI Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 17, GPGI Inc's Director, John D. Cote, invested $99,180.00 into 5,800 shares of GPGI, for a cost per share of $17.10. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of GPGI Inc (Symbol: GPGI) and achieve a cost basis 1.7% cheaper than Cote, with shares changing hands as low as $16.81 per share. GPGI Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPGI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.2438 per share, with $26.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.42. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GPGI insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/17/2026 Thomas R. Knott See remarks 44,000 $17.08 $751,520.00 03/17/2026 John D. Cote Director 5,800 $17.10 $99,180.00

The current annualized dividend paid by GPGI Inc is $0.01/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/13/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GPGI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 0.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GPGI makes up 8.89% of the Amplify Stablecoin Technology ETF (Symbol: STBQ) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GPGI).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying

 CYNI Options Chain

 Oversold Metals Stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.