$GOVX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOVX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,164,785 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GOVX:
$GOVX Insider Trading Activity
$GOVX insiders have traded $GOVX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A DODD (President, CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,800
- JOHN N JR SPENCER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,800
- MARK REYNOLDS (CFO) purchased 6,800 shares for an estimated $7,343
- JOHN W. SHARKEY (VP, Business Development) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $5,940
$GOVX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GOVX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 662,885 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $702,658
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 266,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $657,020
- MORGAN STANLEY added 102,045 shares (+85037.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,167
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 64,012 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,852
- UBS GROUP AG added 63,154 shares (+223.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,943
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 42,275 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,811
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 40,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,318
$GOVX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOVX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
