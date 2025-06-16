$GOVX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOVX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,164,785 of trading volume.

$GOVX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GOVX:

$GOVX insiders have traded $GOVX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DODD (President, CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,800

JOHN N JR SPENCER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $9,800

MARK REYNOLDS (CFO) purchased 6,800 shares for an estimated $7,343

JOHN W. SHARKEY (VP, Business Development) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $5,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GOVX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GOVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOVX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOVX forecast page.

You can track data on $GOVX on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.